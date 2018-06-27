 

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

UN Photo/Antonio Fiorente
Secretary-General António Guterres (right) meets with Salva Kiir, President of South Sudan, at the 28th summit of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
27 June 2018
Peace and Security

The United Nations Secretary-General has welcomed an agreement signed on Wednesday by the President of South Sudan and his former Vice President, which it is hoped will lead to an “inclusive and implementable” peace deal to end years of civil conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

President Salva Kiir, and his rival and former deputy, Riek Machar, reached an agreement in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, which according to reports, includes a ceasefire between government and opposition forces that is due to begin within 72 hours.

Previous efforts to end fighting between the rival forces since 2013 around South Sudan have failed, leaving tens of thousands dead, and around four million either internally-displaced or forced to flee to neighbouring countries. The humanitarian crisis has left millions without enough to eat, and led to famine in parts of the country.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, UN chief António Guterres said that Wednesday’s agreement had been signed “at a time when the security situation in parts of South Sudan continues to deteriorate, marked by violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of December 2017, with killings of civilians and other atrocities.”

“He therefore, welcomes the Parties renewed commitment to redouble their efforts in the interest of peace,” the statement continued.

Mr. Guterres also commended the continuing efforts of the so-called High Level Revitalization Forum which first met in December last year, under the auspices of the African regional development forum, known as IGAD. Together with the UN and the African Union, IGAD has been working for years to facilitate the peace process.

“Welcoming the intention of the parties to continue negotiations to finalize the IGAD bridging proposals”, the statement from UN Headquarters in New York said, “the Secretary-General urges all parties to demonstrate the political leadership required at this critical juncture of the peace process and engage to reach agreement on the outstanding issues of governance and security arrangements.”

The UN chief pledged to support the leadership and the people of South Sudan,

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

South Sudan suffering on ‘almost unimaginable scale’, warns UN relief chief

4 June 2018
Humanitarian Aid

People are suffering “on an almost unimaginable scale” in South Sudan, the United Nations emergency relief chief said on Monday, adding that he welcomed the announcement by the United States that it is to review the amount of assistance it provides to the war-torn country.

Rival South Sudan leaders still ‘bent on armed confrontation’ – UN peacekeeping chief

8 May 2018
Peace and Security

The peace process in South Sudan is at a critical juncture while opposing sides allow themselves to get bogged down in arguments over ministerial quotas, the United Nations peacekeeping chief said on Tuesday, as the country prepares for a third round of regionally-backed peace talks.