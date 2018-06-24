 

UN chief condemns explosion at election rally in Zimbabwe that injured dozens, including senior politicians

24 June 2018
The UN Secretary-General has condemned an explosion which took place at an election rally in Zimbabwe on Saturday, not long after President Emmerson Mnangagwa left the stage after addressing the crowd, according to news reports.

The President, who also leads the ruling party, Zanu-PF, reportedly described the bombing in Bulawayo as an attempt on his life, and appealed for peace and national unity ahead of elections due to take place on 30 July. He vowed that the explosion would not derail the vote.

Mr. Mnangagwa took over the Presidency last November, following the resignation of Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years. The country’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change, also condemned the attack, saying that any political violence was “totally unacceptable”, according to media reports.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson on Sunday, UN chief António Guterres said he was “disturbed” by news of the attack

“The Secretary-General condemns such acts of violence and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.  He wishes the injured a quick recovery,” said the statement.

Two of the country’s Vice Presidents was among the more than 40 reportedly hurt by the blast, as well as the Zanu-PF chairperson, together with members of a television crew from the state broadcasting network, and security personnel.

 

