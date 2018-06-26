Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

In a statement released by his Spokesman, Secretary-General António Guterres offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and to the Government of Bangladesh.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime,” stressed the statement, adding that the UN chief reaffirmed his “unwavering support to the brave men and women serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in their efforts to protect civilians and stabilize South Sudan.”

UNMISS named the fallen “blue helmet” as Military Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui, who was part of a convoy being led by Nepalese peacekeepers, providing protection to humanitarians who were travelling from Yei to Lasu.

Several shots were fired at their vehicles by unknown gunmen, said the statement, and the peacekeeper “was hit and died from his injuries shortly afterwards”, said the UNMISS Spokesperson.

“It is a tragedy that he lost his life in such an appalling act of violence, while working to help those in need and to protect the lives of others”, said the UN Special Representative and head of UNMISS, David Shearer.

“Peacekeepers and aid workers should be able to carry out their work freely and safely and not be subjected to the kind of senseless attack we have witnessed today,” he added.