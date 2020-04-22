 

FROM THE FIELD: Migrants use digital ‘fab labs’ to address Djibouti health protection shortages

IOM
Doctors at Arte Hospital, Djibouti, receive 3D-printed face shields at a time of critical shortage
22 April 2020
Health

With Djibouti’s health system under enormous strain from the COVID-19 pandemic, young migrants in the country are using 3D-printers to make face shields, and ease the shortfall inside medical facilities.

3D-printed face shields made for health workers in Djibouti fab lab, by migrants, by IOM

The shields are being produced in a training space called a ‘fab lab’ (digital fabrication space) funded by IOM, the UN’s migration agency (IOM), which normally teaches digital fabrication skills and computer literacy to vulnerable youth.

‘Fab labs’, which use openly shared software and data, are gaining attention as a way to provide desperately needed equipment, as well as provide marketable skills to young people who do not have access to formal education.

Read more about the story here.

 

