UN News Daily Guide: health focus, youth and tech for development, gender violence, water in Mongolia

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday 27 September (Please note: all timings are based on the New York time zone, Eastern Daylight Time, or EDT).

General Debate: day 3

For the third day of the General Debate, 38 Heads of State and Government are scheduled to address the General Assembly, including the Presidents of Haiti, Palestine, the European Council, Israel, Chile as well as the Prime Ministers of Spain, Bangladesh, Uganda and New Zealand. The complete list of speakers is available here.

The General Debate runs all day every day except for Sunday until 1 October, and you can watch it all live on UN Web TV.

Health at the centre

Youth and tech: Leaping towards the SDGs

It’s also day 4 in the SDG Media Zone (#SDGLive), with a special focus on climate change and the role of technology and data to improve lives worldwide. Some of top-flight speakers on Thursday include World Food Programme (WFP) chief, David Beasley; Google Earth Outreach Manager, Rebecca Moore; and Bollywood actress and Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza.

You can watch everything as it happens but you can also catch up later on all the recordings here.

Protecting everyone’s rights…

Have you ever heard of the “ Spotlight Initiative ”? It’s a joint effort by the UN and the European Union to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. A high-level event at 8 am will examine how cooperation in Latin America can help eliminate it - one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations. In addition to several ministers, the list of speakers includes UN deputy chief, Amina J. Mohammed, and the head of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Follow the conversation via video stream and on social media with #SpotlightEndViolence. Watch it here.

…and the environment

At 1:15 pm it’s the inaugural meeting of the Carbon Neutrality Coalition , launched in 2017 by 16 countries and 32 cities committed to developing long-term low-emissions development strategies. Watch it here.

it’s the inaugural meeting of the , launched in 2017 by 16 countries and 32 cities committed to developing long-term low-emissions development strategies. Watch it here. Wrap up the day with a movie screening! For centuries, Mongolians have treasured water above everything else, a commodity so precious they call it “Blue Gold”. The UN in Mongolia produced a film with the same name, investigating how climate change has affected water supplies in the East Asian nation, and the consequences for communities across the country. The film will be screened at 6:30 pm – and also livestreamed on UN Web TV – followed by a panel discussion with the UN Mongolia Resident Coordinator, Beate Trankmann.

The above is only a curated selection of high profile events. For a comprehensive list of everything that you can follow remotely, this calendar should help.

>>> Find all of UN News’ coverage of the UN 73rd session of the General Assembly carefully collected here.