South Sudan: Extended roadmap for lasting peace deal, a ‘way point, not an end point’ 

UN Special Representative Nicholas Haysom said that although key provisions of the Agreement are set to end by February, the parties agreed in August on a Roadmap that extends the current transitional period by 24 months.

While a welcome development, he reminded that “there is no alternative to the implementation of the peace agreement”.

“Let me underscore that the roadmap is a way point, not an end point”, he said.

1/4 SRSG Haysom @ UNSC: "Subnational violence—marked by cycles of cattle raiding, abductions, revenge killings—continues devastate communities and drive humanitarian needs." pic.twitter.com/3K78FQefze — UNMISS (@unmissmedia) September 16, 2022

Inclusive political process

The UNMISS chief flagged the importance of an inclusive political process and the opening of civic spaces as “essential conditions” for a robust and competitive electoral process.

He then outlined some steps underway - from President Salva Kiir and first Vice-President Riek Machar’s agreement to resolve the parliamentary impasse, to the graduation of the first class of joint armed forces recruits - for which budgetary resources, integration and deployment, are vital to allow a broader security sector transformation.

“Failure to address these critical issues…have the potential to reverse the gains made,” Mr. Haysom warned.

Violence continues

He went on to describe violence on the regional level, marked by cycles of cattle raiding, abduction, and revenge killings along with fighting in Upper Nile state that has displaced thousands of people.

The Special Representative reported that while conflict-related violence is also increasing, UNMISS continues to support prevention through policy frameworks and other areas.

“The Mission is strengthening its support to the justice chain in each state…to address crimes that risk destabilizing the peace, including those involving gender-based violence,” he told the ambassadors.

‘Double pivot’

Mr. Haysom said that UNMISS has managed to accomplish a “double pivot” in its focus and operations, by channeling resources towards the political process; proactive deployment to violent hotspots; and expanding its protection presence for civilians.

He assured that South Sudan’s natural resources have “tremendous potential” for either conflict, or cooperation.

“It is always political that can make the difference”.

Turning to the humanitarian situation, he acknowledged that food security continues to deteriorate, leaving some 8.3 million people in need and outstripping available funding.

Noting that the Humanitarian Response Plan is only 44.6 per cent funded, he urged donors to fulfil their pledges.

UN Photo/Manuel Elías UN Special Representative for South Sudan Nicholas Haysom briefs Security Council. (file)

‘Litmus test’

He asserted that the next few months would be “a litmus test” for the parties to demonstrate their commitment to the Roadmap, warning against “delays and setbacks”.

In closing, the Special Representative reaffirmed the importance of the international community’s support.

“Our collective task now is to support the parties in fulfilling their obligations to the people of South Sudan as per the timing of the Roadmap,” he concluded.

Indispensable timelines

Meanwhile, Lilian Riziq, President, South Sudan Women’s Empowerment Network discussed a broad-based and inclusive process for all key participants, underscoring the need for a new transitional governance process.

She underscored that election timelines are indispensable, noting that four years on, levels of revitalized agreement implementation have not brought security or ended humanitarian misery.

She also highlighted ways that precious oil revenues in South Sudan, have been heavily misused.