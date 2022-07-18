”I saw bodies being pulled out of the rubble, injured people, and maybe dead people”, says Krushnal, a survivor from Barmal. “I heard cries of pain everywhere I went”. He is still living with his four children on the site of their collapsed house.

The UN migration agency (IOM) was able to respond quickly, sending emergency shelter items to the affected region. The next step is to help the communities to clear the rubble and safely rebuild their damaged homes.

You can read the full story here.