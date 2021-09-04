FROM THE FIELD: Bringing aid to Haiti, a country at breaking point

The earthquake in August came as the country was already reeling from years of underdevelopment and a political crisis, stemming from the assassination in early July, of President Jovenel Moïse.

Some 4.4 million people, nearly 40 per cent of the population, are facing acute food insecurity according to the UN humanitarian affairs agency, OCHA.

However, funding is urgently needed, and the UN has launched an appeal for $187.3 million, to help people to start rebuilding their lives.

Find out more here about the UN’s humanitarian current work in Haiti.