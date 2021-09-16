In Their Hands: Women Taking Ownership of Peace, profiles 14 women from three continents who have mediated with armed groups, participated in peace talks, advanced political solutions and advocated for women’s rights and participation.

The UN says that despite progress over the past few years, women are still frequently excluded from formal peace processes while their diverse experiences, knowledge and expertise often go unrecognized.

The exhibition is being staged online here, and in partnership with New York City’s flagship photography festival, Photoville, in Brooklyn, until December, where you can find out more about how these 14 women have made the peace, as well as the photographers who profiled them.

