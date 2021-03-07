FROM THE FIELD: The women fighting for Generation Equality

A new generation of women are taking power into their own hands, undaunted by grim statistics showing the glacially slow progress towards gender equality.

These trailblazers include sixteen-year-old Anna Lavreniuk from Ukraine, who is raising awareness about gender equality as head of her school council, undeterred by common stereotypes that boys make better leaders.

And Munnira Katongole, a South African activist fighting for social change and climate justice, and for a fair transition to a clean economy, informed by the voices and needs of all people.

Launched ahead of International Women’s Day, marked annually on 8 March meet more of the inspiring women featured in the exhibition, “I Lead by Example. I am Generation Equality”.