 

FROM THE FIELD: The women fighting for Generation Equality

UN Women
In Turkey, young women play in a soccer match to end violence against women and girls.
7 March 2021
SDGs

It will take around 130 years to reach gender parity in key areas such as politics and the boardroom, but 13 extraordinary women, who have been profiled in a UN exhibition are showing how opportunities can be created for all women and girls.

A new generation of women are taking power into their own hands, undaunted by grim statistics showing the glacially slow progress towards gender equality. 

These trailblazers include sixteen-year-old Anna Lavreniuk from Ukraine, who is raising awareness about gender equality as head of her school council, undeterred by common stereotypes that boys make better leaders.

Munnira Katongole is a South African activist fighting for social change and climate justice. Munnira Katongole

And Munnira Katongole, a South African activist fighting for social change and climate justice, and for a fair transition to a clean economy, informed by the voices and needs of all people.

Launched ahead of International Women’s Day, marked annually on 8 March meet more of the inspiring women featured in the exhibition, “I Lead by Example. I am Generation Equality”.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

FROM THE FIELD: Women scientists on the power of education to reach gender equality

11 February 2021
Women

Women are extremely under-represented in science, but a UN research centre in The Netherlands is trying to address the gender imbalance, by raising awareness of the leading role that women researchers play in tackling global problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

No sustainable development or peace without women: UN deputy chief

8 March 2020
Women

The world will not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if half the planet is left behind, the UN Deputy Secretary-General said in Papua New Guinea on Sunday: International Women’s Day.