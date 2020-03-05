International Women's Day: progress on gender equality remains slow

📊 NEW REPORT 📊



Women’s Rights in Review takes a closer look 🔍 at how far we've really come since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action 25 years ago. #GenerationEqualityhttps://t.co/425guQedVG — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 5, 2020

The report finds faltering progress and notes that hard-won advances are being reversed by rampant inequality, climate change, conflict and exclusionary politics.

The review highlights a lack of effective action to boost women’s representation in key decision-making and warns that the Platform will never be realized if all women and girls are not acknowledged and prioritized.

No country has achieved gender equality

“The review of women’s rights shows that despite some progress, no country has achieved gender equality”, said UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Maintaining that “equality isn’t just one-quarter of the seats at the tables of power”, she said, however, that was “the current reality of women’s representation, across the board”.

Men hold 75 per cent of all parliamentary seats, 73 per cent of managerial positions, are make up 70 per cent of climate negotiators as well as most peacemaking roles.

“Only half is an equal share and only equal is enough”, stressed the UN Women chief.