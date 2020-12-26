FROM THE FIELD: Warlords and warehouses; reflections of retired Myanmar WFP staffer

26 December 2020
Negotiating with warlords in Somalia and rebels in the South Sudanese bush, and salvaging food from the chaos of the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, was once routine for a retired staff member of the World Food Programme (WFP) from Myanmar.
Now back in his home country, Tun Myat has been reflecting on the 27 years he spent in some of the world’s most inhospitable trouble spots trying to ensure that food aid reached the most needy and vulnerable.
He’s been sharing his memories with the UN, to mark the award earlier this month of the Nobel Peace Prize to his former employer.
