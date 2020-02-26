From the Field: Women push for peace

UN Photo/Isaac Billy | Women in South Sudan attend a meeting on focused on their role in supporting peace and security.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security which recognizes the importance of women’s participation in peace and political processes.

At the community, national and international level, women have been working towards supporting initiatives which have brought peace and stability to countries affected by conflict and instability.

