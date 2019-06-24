FROM THE FIELD: Children in warzones denied right to education 

Conflicts in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Ukraine have led to the destruction of the physical infrastructure of many schools and the breakdown in the provision of education, but six young people from those countries have been talking about how they are keeping their dreams for the future, alive.

UNICEF has promoted the Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to better protect students, teachers, schools and universities during war and to allow young people to continue their education.

