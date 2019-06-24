 

FROM THE FIELD: Children in warzones denied right to education 

© UNICEF/Marko Kokic
Kayenat, 12, feels happy to be sitting outside her school classroom as she smiles for the camera at the UNICEF-supported Zangora Community Based Education (CBE) cluster, Surkhrod District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan (10 April 2019)
24 June 2019
Peace and Security

Millions of children around the world are being denied a “safe place to learn”, due to ongoing conflicts according to the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

© UNICEF/Marko Kokic | Bintu Mohammed, 13, stands in her home in Banki, in northeast Nigeria. Her village was attacked four years ago and her school was destroyed. (1 May 2019) ​​​​​

Conflicts in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Ukraine have led to the destruction of the physical infrastructure of many schools and the breakdown in the provision of education, but six young people from those countries have been talking about how they are keeping their dreams for the future, alive.  

UNICEF has promoted the Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to better protect students, teachers, schools and universities during war and to allow young people to continue their education. 

Read more here about the six children’s fight to get an education. 

 

