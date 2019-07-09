Now is the time to seize ‘unprecedented opportunity’ of the Sustainable Development Forum, says ECOSOC President

The HLPF is the chief global forum for reviewing successes, challenges and lessons learned, on the road towards reaching the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

This year, the annual meeting is being held under the theme "Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality".

Seated at the podium of the High-level Political Forum, from left are Valentin Rybakov, Vice President of Economic and Social Council, and Inga Rhonda King, President of Economic and Social Council. (9 July 2019), by UN News/Elizabeth Scaffidi

“This is a global moment where we are all together”, she spelled out. “We need to use it to its utmost… [and] actively interact with each other. Let us all profit from it”.

The Forum will assess progress made over the past four years, since the Goals were adopted by all Member States at UN Headquarters, and decide what needs to be done moving forward and “where we are collectively in SDG implementation, globally, regionally, nationally and locally”.

Ms. King explained that “this meeting is not an end in itself” but “a global platform” to showcase experiences and forge partnerships. “We all learn from each other so that we can go back enriched with new experiences” to achieve “the ultimate goal for people, planet and prosperity”.