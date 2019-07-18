‘Stay together and step up’ action to meet Global Goals, ECOSOC President tells development forum

“Even though the global picture is mixed”, she stated during the closing of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), “we have made encouraging progress, sometimes despite political and other headwinds”.

According to Ms. King, during the past two weeks, the chief global forum for reviewing successes, challenges and lessons learned on the road towards reaching the 17 SDGs, has mobilized and inspired action towards fulfilling the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and yet “we are currently not yet on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030”.

“To deliver, we need to move out of our comfort zones in pursuing new ways of collective action”, she stressed, “and we need to adapt and transform at a much swifter pace”.

The HLPF has heard how countries are pursuing the goals, including detailed plans from 47 seven nations who presented voluntary national reviews.

“At a time of intense domestic pressures and significant challenges to multilateralism, their determination is an indication of the robust engagement and meaningful country ownership of the 2030 Agenda”, the ECOSOC president underscored.

Looking ahead, she pointed out that “we can expect that the SDGs will be more systematically incorporated in designing plans and policies, with a focus on interventions that have potential multiplier effects across the SDGs”.

She also acknowledged the need to include SDG planning in national budgets as well as integrated financing strategies and to “enshrine them into our institutions and societies”.

Empowerment, equality and inclusion

The Forum also reviewed, analyzed progress and looked at the influence of, six individual SDGs in supporting empowerment, equality and inclusion.

“You have heard from countries in special situations and delved into issues related to multidimensional poverty, inequality, education, prosperity, the planet, peaceful societies and international cooperation”, she said, adding that she will capture key messages and recommendations in her President’s summary.