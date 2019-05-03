 

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

Vincent Tremeau
A ten-year old orphan, formerly enrolled in an armed militia, has now been reunited with her uncle. (18 October 2018)
3 May 2019
Peace and Security

“The militia forbade me to cry otherwise they would behead me” - the sombre words of a ten-year-old girl caught up in the years’ long conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), one story which features in a new UN photo exhibition in the United States, called Caught in Conflict.

The exhibition which is taking place at Photoville, in Los Angeles, considers the responses of innocent women and children to the conflicts they have unwittingly become part of, suggesting that they suffer in ways that men do not.

Two photographers who regularly work with the UN, Giles Clarke and Vincent Tremeau, travelled to some of the most dangerous parts of the world to gather powerful images, and first-hand testimonies.

Read more here about the lives of the victims of conflict.

 

