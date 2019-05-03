FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

The exhibition which is taking place at Photoville, in Los Angeles, considers the responses of innocent women and children to the conflicts they have unwittingly become part of, suggesting that they suffer in ways that men do not.

Two photographers who regularly work with the UN, Giles Clarke and Vincent Tremeau, travelled to some of the most dangerous parts of the world to gather powerful images, and first-hand testimonies.

Read more here about the lives of the victims of conflict.