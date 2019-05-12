 

New Zealand youth ‘in frontline’ of fight against climate change: UN chief

UN Photo/Loey Felipe
The flag of New Zealand (centre) flying at United Nations headquarters in New York.
12 May 2019
Climate Change

Speaking to young Māoris and people of the Pacific Islands in New Zealand on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his gratitude for the leadership of the youth of the country in fighting climate change. 

The UN chief also recognized the important role played by Generation Zero, a New Zealand-based youth-led organization dedicated to providing solutions for the country to cut carbon pollution through smarter transport, liveable cities & independence from fossil fuels. 

Mr. Guterres said that youth can help to make sure that “we are able to reach our central objective: not to have more than 1.5 degrees of increasing temperature at the end of the century. I’m confident that youth around the world will be able to convey to their governments a very clear message.” 

Three steps, continued Mr. Guterres, would make a major difference in the urgent fight against climate change: shifting shift taxes from salaries to carbon, ending subsidies to fossil fuels, and stopping the construction of new coal plants by 2020. 

“Taxpayers’ money should not be used to boost hurricanes, to spread drought and heatwaves, to bleach corals or to melt glaciers. We want a green economy not a grey economy in the world. It’s very important that you convince governments that they must act because there’s still a lot of resistance.” 

The Secretary-General recalled that he had encountered that resistance at COP24, the 2018 UN climate change conference. Governments, he said, are still afraid to move forward, and are forgetting that the costs of inaction are much bigger than any costs of climate action. 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

UN chief praises New Zealand premier’s ‘admirable’ response to Christchurch attacks.

12 May 2019
Peace and Security

Speaking to media in the New Zealand capital Auckland on Sunday, alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his solidarity with the victims and families of the March Christchurch mosque attacks, which killed 51 people, and praise Ms. Arden’s leadership following the killings. 

Paradise islands of Pacific increasingly vulnerable to climate change, as UN boosts resilience

10 May 2019
Climate Change

A seeming paradise, life on the Pacific islands is threatened by climate change and extreme weather, frustrated by remoteness and a lack of educational and economic opportunities. Secretary-General António Guterres begins a visit to the region this weekend, where he will speak to people living on some of the islands and see for himself how the UN is helping to mitigate some of the biggest issues. 