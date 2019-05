Photo: Biofouling Solutions | A commercial diver undertakes an in-water vessel inspection using surface supply with communications and a CCTV camera. (25 April 2011)

The transfer of sea life including plants, crustaceans and micro-organisms - largely on the hulls of ships - from one part of the world to another, has increased alongside the growth of the global shipping industry.

But now the UN has got together with a number of countries in an attempt to prevent what is called ”bio-fouling”, an issue which not only effects the marine ecosystems but also the communities which depend on those environments for their livelihoods.