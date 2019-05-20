FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea's rare cloud forests are a high elevation rainforest characterised by low-level cloud cover (14 June 2011) by Ryan Hawk/Woodland Park Zoo.

The tree kangaroo which is only found in the rainforests of Australia, West Papua, and PNG is threatened due to hunting and habitat destruction.

But now the local and indigenous people of PNG, who typically hunted the marsupial, are acting as custodians of the ancient rainforests by promoting the sustainable use of the land and the management of what is now a conservation area.

Ahead of International day for Biological Diversity marked on 22 May, read more here about how the tree kangaroo is being protected by the people.