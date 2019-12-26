 

FROM THE FIELD: The Comeback Crane

UNDP
Eastern Sarus Cranes at a project site in Buriram Province, Thailand.
26 December 2019
SDGs

An endangered species of crane has been saved from extinction in Thailand, thanks to a project supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). 

Unsplash/Dan Freeman

Rapid industrialization over the past 30 years and subsequent urbanization and intensification of agricultural production in the southeast Asian country, has resulted in the over-exploitation of natural resources and the loss of habitat on a massive scale. 

While many impoverished Thai people benefitted from the development, the Eastern Sarus Crane became a casualty, as did the Spoon-billed Sandpiper and the Water Onion, colloquially referred to as ‘water lily’.  

But now all three species are thriving following the collaboration of farmers and conservationists, who found ways to carry on farming while protecting the ecosystems that they rely on.  

Read more here about how Thailand is protecting its fragile bio-diversity. 

 

