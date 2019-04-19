UN condemns attack on Ebola treatment centre in DR Congo which left doctor dead, two others injured

Doctor Valery Mouzoko Kiboung was an epidemiologist deployed by WHO in response to the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease that began last August, in the eastern North Kivu area of DRC, which is home to dozens of armed groups.

Today we lost one of our very own: Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, an epidemiologist deployed in the #Ebola response in #DRC, during a hospital attack in Butembo.

We grieve together with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dJ52VL64Yn — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2019

UN chief António Guterres called on the Congolese authorities “to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators” of the attack at Butembo Hospital, and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General expressed his “solidarity with the people and Government” of the DRC, and reiterated “the determination of the United Nations system to continue their work in support of the Congolese authorities to bring the Ebola outbreak to an end.”

Outrage at attack – WHO chief

Mr. Tedros said in a statement, that the killing was “a tragic reminder of the risks health workers take every day, to protect the lives and health of others. We are outraged by this attack: health workers and health facilities must never be targets”.

WHO said that the attack had taken place while a coordination meeting on fighting the Ebola outbreak had been taking place. “We are assessing the security situation to ensure the safety of all patients, health workers, and Ebola responders, said Mr. Tedros. “At the same time, we remain committed to continue supporting the Ministry of Health of DRC, to end this oubreak as quickly as possible”.

More than 1,200 confirmed and probable cases of Ebola have been recorded since the outbreak began, with more than 760 deaths confirmed.