Crucial medical supplies airlifted to north-east Syria to meet ‘desperate need’

“The health system in all three governorates has been badly disrupted, and the situation is compounded by the high numbers of internally displaced people living in dire conditions in camps and settlements”, she underscored.

The first shipment, on 8 January, contained 20 tonnes of essential medical provisions.

Pockets of ISIL, or Da’esh terrorist fighters remain in north-east Syria, where the US has led a coalition of countries against the group, backed by Syrian Kurdish fighters, who control much of the territory there, in opposition to the Government, and opposed by Turkish authorities in Ankara. In recent days, suicide bombers have targeted US and Kurdish forces, in the wake of the US announcement that it has begun to withdraw troops from the north-east.

Since March 2011, Syria has been in the throes of a conflict that has forced more than half of the population to leave their homes. According to the UN humanitarian wing, OCHA, an estimated five million Syrians have fled the country while more than six million others are internally displaced. The crisis has left more than 13 million people in need of assistance.

Contributions from the Government of Norway, Government of Japan, UK Aid and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported the airlifts.