UN News Daily Guide: more major speeches, migration and human rights, beating TB

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday 26 September (Please note: all timings are based on the New York time zone, Eastern Daylight Time, or EDT).

The General Debate continues…

For the second day of the General Debate, 39 Heads of State and Government are scheduled to address the General Assembly, including the Presidents of Ghana, Lebanon, Colombia, Kenya, Korea and the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister. The General Debate runs every day except for Sunday, from 9 am to around 9 pm, until 1 October, and you can watch it all live on UN Web TV.

Human rights: 70 years since historic declaration

Marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights , a high-level event at 11:15 am will highlight the importance of human rights as a preventive tool to achieve peace and sustainable development. Watch online and participate in the global discussion with #StandUp4HumanRights.

Public health, a major component in achieving Agenda 2030

Major event of the day: Heads of State will gather at 11:30 am and again at 3 pm for the first-ever high-level meeting on ending tuberculosis , a global epidemic, to accelerate efforts in ending the disease and find ways to reach all affected people with prevention and care.

Spotlight on the most vulnerable

The “ Road to Marrakesh ”, from 2 pm to 4 pm , will be one of the biggest events of the day. The objective will be to build momentum – among Member States and other stakeholders – towards the inter-governmental conference in Morocco in December, when the text of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is expected to be adopted. Tune in to watch the event live, with opening remarks by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

an event on protection and international humanitarian law titled “ will take place. It can be livestreamed here. The event will examine good practices from Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, Colombia and Thailand. As the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse has become a priority for the humanitarian sector, at 8 am, various senior humanitarian officials – including the heads of IOM, UNHCR and UNICEF – will gather to exchange on the progress made so far and share lessons learnt. The event can be followed live here.

The above is only a curated selection of high profile events. For a comprehensive list of everything that you can follow remotely, this calendar should help.

>>> Find all of UN News’ coverage of the UN 73rd session of the General Assembly neatly kept here.