UN chief inks pact to better coordinate counter-terrorism support to Governments

The principal aim of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact is “to ensure that the United Nations system can have a better impact and provide stronger and more efficient counter-terrorism capacity-building support to Member States,” said a statement issued on Friday by UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

The Compact, which is an agreement between 36 UN entities, is to be signed by the heads of these entities, as well as INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization, as a symbol of their commitment to coordinating activities at the Headquarters and in the field.

Last year, Mr. Guterres created the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism with the aim of enhancing coordination and coherence of the UN activities on the subject.