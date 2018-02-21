UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ by escalating hostilities in Syria’s east Ghouta

“Nearly 400,000 people in Eastern Ghouta have been subjected to airstrikes, shelling and bombardment,” said a statement issued Tuesday by UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Secretary-General António Guterres “is deeply alarmed by the escalating situation in Eastern Ghouta and its devastating impact on civilians,” noted the statement, adding that more than 100 people were reportedly killed since Monday, including at least 13 children, while five hospitals or medical clinics were hit by airstrikes.

Over 700 individuals require immediate medical evacuation. In addition, there are reports of shelling from Eastern Ghouta on Damascus.

“Eastern Ghouta is part of a de-escalation agreement reached in Astana,” the statement said, referring to the Syria talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey in the Kazak capital.

“The Secretary-General reminds all parties, particularly the guarantors of the Astana agreements, of their commitments in this regard,” the statement added.

The Secretary-General urges all stakeholders to ensure basic principles of international humanitarian law are adhered to, including unhindered humanitarian access, unconditional medical evacuations, and the protection of civilians and their infrastructure, the statement said.

Stop the ‘monstrous campaign of annihilation’ of east Ghouta – UN rights chief

Meanwhile, the UN human rights chief on Wednesday called for an end to civilian suffering.

“These are hundreds of thousands of civilians who have been trapped for over five years under siege, suffering deprivation of their most basic needs, and are now facing relentless bombing,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said in a statement.

“How much cruelty will it take before the international community can speak with one voice to say enough dead children, enough wrecked families, enough violence, and take resolute, concerted action to bring this monstrous campaign of annihilation to an end?” he added.

Since the Syrian Government and their allies escalated their offensive against opposition-held east Ghouta on 4 February, there have been more than 1,200 civilian casualties, including at least 346 killed and 878 injured, mostly in airstrikes hitting residential areas, according to reports documented by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).