Feature: Mobile health teams save lives in Afghanistan’s most remote areas

Shahpirai, 30, is the sole provider for her husband and three children.

“With my salary as a teacher, I could just afford to pay rent and buy food for my family, but not to seek treatment for my child”, she said.

An upturn

Her situation took a turn for the better last July, when while walking through her village she noticed people gathered in front of an elder’s house.

“I asked what was going on and learned that some doctors were treating sick women and children”.

The doctors were part of a mobile health team supported by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) that provides medical services to those who would otherwise have no or limited access. In the most remote parts of Afghanistan, the nearest health facility can be over two hours’ walk away, with communities in these areas accounting for most of the country's maternal and childhood illnesses and deaths.

Even before the current crisis, malnutrition was a critical concern in Afghanistan: according to the latest data from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), an estimated 3.2 million children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished by the end of the year.

© UNICEF Parwana suffers from Sever Acute Malnutrition where children’s nutrition needs have also escalated following recent events, as economic shocks tip more people in Afghanistan into crisis.

From emergency to recovery

Shahpirai quickly brought her then 15-month-old son to the mobile team where she learned that he was acutely malnourished and needed urgent care.

“The doctor prescribed some medicine and referred my son to the Najmul Jihad Health Centre, with a note requesting immediate treatment”, recalled the young woman.

At the health centre the toddler was thoroughly examined, given medical and nutritional supplies, and registered in a programme for children with acute malnutrition so he could receive continuous care and be monitored closely.

“I returned to the centre regularly, and after three months the doctor said my son was doing better and no longer needed therapeutic feeding. I was also instructed on how to provide him with proper nutrition at home”.

An unfolding crisis

While the full ramifications of recent events in Afghanistan will only become clear over time, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that humanitarian needs in the country have already risen sharply and that the health care system has been brought to its knees.

Since last August, UNFPA has increased the number of mobile health teams it supports across Afghanistan to respond to the humanitarian health emergency.

The teams have defied formidable odds to deliver essential reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health and psychosocial support services to mothers and children in hard-to-reach areas that are otherwise precariously underserved.

Amid a deteriorating security situation, the teams and UNFPA-supported static emergency clinics reached nearly 50,000 people with urgent medical services just last month alone.

Shahpirai says she is grateful for this life-saving support.

“It had been impossible for me to find professional treatment for my son, so I’m thankful that the mobile health team regularly comes to our village to provide medical services, especially for women and children”.