Oggro Dairy is the first social enterprise dedicated to agriculture in Bangladesh. Founded in 2007 by Mr. Alam, the enterprise works with farmers across the country, producing a variety of agricultural products such as milk, potato, corn, and orchids.

The aim is to create positive social impact for farmers, especially women and youth, offer fair pricing, high quality products to customers, and to conserve the environment.

Find out more in this feature from our colleagues at UN Video: