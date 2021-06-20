The not-for-profit organisation, Commonland, an official partner of the UN Decade, which began in June, plans to transform tracts of land, equivalent to the size of Spain, into thriving ecosystems by 2040. The projects range from the Western Peat Meadows, to the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

The former is affected by climate change, and is seeing rising sea waters and the gradual sinking of the soil; many farmers are struggling to make ends meet. As part of the Commonland project, they are changing their practices, improving the soil and sowing herb-rich grassland. It is hoped that, by 2050, farmers will earn part of their income from storing carbon and fresh water, as well as through tourism.

Find out more about Commonland’s work, and the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, here.