We can learn from communities like this one in Tanzania, who live and work in harmony with the local ecosystem.

FROM THE FIELD: Celebrating the power of centuries-old farming techniques

31 January 2021
Climate Change

Sustainability is not new: communities have been living in harmony with their surroundings for hundreds, if not thousands of years. As the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration begins, the UN is celebrating some of the most remarkable agricultural systems found around the world.

An ancient olive tree in Spain © Mancomunidad Taula del Sénia

From the Peruvian Andes, to the steep slopes of Shikoku in Japan, ancient agricultural practices, steeped in knowledge passed down over several generations, have allowed people to understand how to best cultivate local crops, and maintain the health of the soil and land.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is highlighting some of the best examples, designating them as Globally Important Heritage Systems, which can provide pointers on the best ways to restore ecosystems.

They could also be useful to help improve degraded soil, increase fish stocks in overfished waters, and restore polluted lands.

Discover more about the Heritage Systems, here.

 

