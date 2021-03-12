 

FROM THE FIELD: Syria statistics tell tragic tale of decade-long conflict

UNOCHA
Children play in a camp for displaced people in southern Idlib, Syria.
12 March 2021
Humanitarian Aid

Ten numbers for each year of Syria’s seemingly interminable conflict: the UN’s Humanitarian agency (OCHA) has marked this tragic milestone by highlighting in figures the country’s miserable decade of suffering and loss.

The statistics are staggering. Fighting has forced some 13 million people, more than 60 per cent of the country’s population out of their homes, and Syrians account for around a quarter of the world’s total refugee population.

A paediatrician attends to a young boy suffering from malnutrition at the Sakhour health centre in Eastern Aleppo city. (file) , by © UNOCHA/Halldorsson

Unsurprisingly, there is an enormous need for humanitarian aid in Syria: more than 13.4 million people in the country need some sort of relief. At the same time, delivering that aid is a dangerous, sometimes deadly, business: on average, at least two aid workers and eight medical personnel have been killed in Syria every month for the past decade.

OCHA has compiled the numbers here, including heart-rending stories and testimony from some of the many children whose whole lives have been dominated by instability, insecurity and war.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Syria war: Average of one child injured or killed every eight hours over past 10 years - UNICEF 

12 March 2021
Peace and Security

The grim ten-year anniversary of the war in Syria has left 90 percent of the country’s children in need of help, as a triple crisis of violence, economic misery and the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed families to the brink of despair, UNICEF reported on Friday.  

FROM THE FIELD: Survival in Yemen against all odds

15 February 2019
Humanitarian Aid

Fawaz, just 18-months old, suffered from severe acute malnutrition and was on the brink of death. In war-torn Yemen, he was one of hundreds of thousands of children, more likely to die, than survive.