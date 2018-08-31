FROM THE FIELD: Living a life in the ruins of Syria

Some 5.6 million people have fled Syrian over the past seven years of war and a further 6.6 million people are displaced inside the country.

Mr. Grandi walked the streets of Douma on Thursday and met people who are living in the rubble of destroyed homes.

The UN Refugee Agency continues to support people across the country with relief items. It has also funded the rehabilitation of vital infrastructure such as schools and health clinics.

Read more here on Mr Grandi’s visit.