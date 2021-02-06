 

FROM THE FIELD: Sharing migration stories across generations in Central America

UN Costa Rica/Danilo Mora
Candelario enjoys reading and having a good conversation. He likes to receive visitors at home and talk about politics and stories from the past.
6 February 2021
Migrants and Refugees

Two migrants, one young and one old, have been sharing their experiences of migrating to a small town in Costa Rica in Central America.

From different backgrounds and with contrasting dreams, Candelario Téllez, and Juan Carlos both originally from Nicaragua share a common goal of wanting to be part of and thrive in their adopted community in the town of Upala.

Juan Carlos is a passionate youth leader who promotes environmental protection. He combines activism with his studies to finish high school. UN Costa Rica/Danilo Mora

The UN, and specifically the  IOM (International Organization for Migration) and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), is currently supporting programmes for migrants in the town and across the region.

Read more here about how two Central Americans have experienced migration across generations.
 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

FROM THE FIELD: Venezuelan refugee counsellor hears ‘pain, anger and frustration’

15 May 2020
Migrants and Refugees

A Venezuelan psychologist who moved to Peru as a refugee, has been telling the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, about the “pain, anger and frustration” that has been expressed by fellow displaced and local people he has counselled. 

FROM THE FIELD: Murals help heal wounds of bloody conflict in Guatemala

8 June 2019
Peace and Security

“The villagers knew that the military kidnapped [indigenous] people and brought them here and tortured them. While alive, they were forced to dig their own graves. Some would be buried in the ground, here, still half alive.” The chilling words of Rosalina Tuyuc Velásquez, a member of an indigenous group in Guatemala.