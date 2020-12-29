 

Lebanon: UN chief welcomes murder conviction for 1980 blue helmet killings

UN/Pasqual Gorriz
Peacekeepers stand guard in Beirut, Lebanon, after the rain.
29 December 2020
Law and Crime Prevention

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed Lebanon’s decision to bring to justice the man found guilty of killing two UN peacekeepers decades ago.

Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday that Mr. Guterres “took note” of the 22 December verdict by the country’s Permanent Military Court, which convicted and sentenced 76-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi to 15 years in prison for the decades-old kidnapping and killing two UN peacekeepers and causing serious injury to a third.

Mr. Bazzi was handed down a life sentence in prison, which, because of his age, was immediately reduced to 15 years.

Justice at last

The conviction relates to an abduction that took place in Lebanon in April, 1980. Three Irish peacekeepers – Derek Smallhorne, Thomas Barrett and John O'Mahony – serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), were kidnapped after their convoy was stopped.

Privates Smallhorne, age 31, and O’Mahony, age 30, were subsequently murdered by Mr. Bazzi, reportedly in retaliation for the death of his brother, killed in an earlier firefight involving Fijian and Irish forces.

Mr. Bazzi was reported to have been a member of the South Lebanon Army, a militia group, at the time of the killings.

Using someone else’s passport Mr. Bazzi reportedly entered the United States about 25 years ago and had been living in Detroit, Michigan. Five years ago, he was extradited over immigration offences and tried in Lebanon for the murders.
 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Lebanon: UN-backed tribunal sentences Hezbollah militant in Hariri assassination

11 December 2020
Law and Crime Prevention

The UN chief on Friday took note of five concurrent life sentences handed down to a Hezbollah militant, convicted in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, fifteen years ago. 

UN chief launches plan to revitalise Beirut as ‘beating heart of Lebanon’

2 December 2020
Humanitarian Aid

Against the “grim background” of tragic explosions that destroyed much of central Beirut in early August, the UN chief on Wednesday offered a new multi-agency plan to help the Lebanese people move forward, following months of political gridlock.
 