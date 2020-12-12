LIVE: Climate Ambition Summit

12:25

What comes next?

The Summit has been labelled as the starting gun for the “the sprint to Glasgow”, referring to the delayed UN Climate Conference (COP26) which is scheduled to be held in the Scottish city in November 2021. The year-long sprint is a push for countries to announce even more ambitious and wide-ranging plans to curb emissions and make their economies “greener” and more sustainable.

The virus wrought economic havoc on the world but, with the release of COVID-19 vaccines expected in 2021, economies will begin opening up, and the UN is spearheading attempts to ensure that the world will “build back better”, rather than returning to a fossil-fuel dependent business as usual.

For more on the UN’s vision for a cleaner future, check out the climate change website, which outlines some of the ways that the world should rebuild, with six climate-positive actions, including investments in sustainable jobs and businesses, ending bailouts for polluting industries and fossil-fuel subsidies, including climate risks and opportunities in all financial and policy decisions.

We are going to pause our coverage of the Summit for now, but we will be back later today to wrap up the event, with a summary of the commitments made by world leaders today. You can continue to watch the event live on UN Web TV.