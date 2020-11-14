 
© UNICEF/Brian Sokol
A young girl jumps for joy next to her family’s reindeer in a remote area of Tsagaannur in the northern Mongolia.

FROM THE FIELD: Reindeers, murals, and the life-saving work of the UN

14 November 2020
UN Affairs

A Mongolian child jumps for joy next to the family reindeer, a young boy in Afghanistan receives a polio vaccine in the shadow of a wrecked military vehicle; just two photographs from United Nations staff around the world, highlighting the incredible diversity of humankind and the life-saving work of the UN.

UNICEF Afghanistan/Celeste Hibbe
A UN-supported polio worker in Afghanistan administers a polio vaccine to a young child.

Seventy-five images were chosen as part of the "Shaping our Future Together" exhibition, to mark the organization’s 75th anniversary and to showcase how staff across the UN, are working to build a better future alongside the people they serve.

UN Nairobi/Duncan Moore
Kenyan street artist Msale completes an informational COVID-19 mural at a community centre in the capital Nairobi.

The photographs focus on the global range of UN activities including peace and security, human rights, humanitarian aid, sustainable development and international law.

See the online exhibition for yourself, here.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.