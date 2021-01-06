 
© UNOCHA
A view of the port area devastated by the massive explosion that took place on 4 August in Beirut, Lebanon.

FROM THE FIELD: Port explosion which ‘burnt hearts’ of Beirut residents

6 January 2021
Humanitarian Aid

Five months on from the devastating port explosion that killed over 200 people, and injured thousands more, the UN has invited Beirut residents to share their hopes and fears for the future of the city, and for Lebanon, which remains in crisis.

Youth volunteers help to clear the rubble clean-up in Mar-Mikhael, one of the areas worst hit by the blast., by OCHA Lebanon

"This explosion burnt our hearts", says 40-year-old Farah. She is one of the Beirut citizens who agreed to be interviewed by a UN video team, on one of the streets most damaged by the explosion, and reflect on the disaster that befell the city on 4 August.

Even before the explosion, Lebanon was facing grave difficulties, struggling with civil unrest, increasing poverty and unemployment, as well as soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Read more here about despite feelings of despair and hopelessness many people are determined to look towards a brighter future.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

UN chief launches plan to revitalise Beirut as ‘beating heart of Lebanon’

2 December 2020
Humanitarian Aid

Against the “grim background” of tragic explosions that destroyed much of central Beirut in early August, the UN chief on Wednesday offered a new multi-agency plan to help the Lebanese people move forward, following months of political gridlock.
 

Beirut blast aftermath: Healing underway, city needs more support to cleanse ‘deep wounds’

11 November 2020
Humanitarian Aid

Those affected by the devastating explosions that tore through Beirut 100 days ago, killing more than 200 people, remain in need of crucial support, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Wednesday. 