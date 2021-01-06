FROM THE FIELD: Port explosion which ‘burnt hearts’ of Beirut residents

"This explosion burnt our hearts", says 40-year-old Farah. She is one of the Beirut citizens who agreed to be interviewed by a UN video team, on one of the streets most damaged by the explosion, and reflect on the disaster that befell the city on 4 August.

Even before the explosion, Lebanon was facing grave difficulties, struggling with civil unrest, increasing poverty and unemployment, as well as soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases.

