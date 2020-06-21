 

FROM THE FIELD: the plight of refugees persecuted for their sexual orientation

Unsplash/ Tristan Billet
A Pride parade takes place in Marseille, France in 2018.
21 June 2020
Migrants and Refugees

Millions of people around the world are at risk because of their sexual orientation or sex characteristics. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has underlined the fact that, under international law, they must be protected as refugees. 

Subhi Nahas, a Syrian LGBTI refugee and his American partner , by UNHCR/Nick Otto

There are many reasons for LGBTI people to flee their countries. Sometimes they are victims of their government’s draconian laws. Other times they suffer at the hands of fellow citizens, or their own families, and their government stands idly by or even participates in the abuse.

Persecution comes in many forms: same-sex relations are considered illegal in more than 70 countries and, in some, punishable by death. Some nations have adopted laws that discriminate against LGBTI people, and in others, the authorities use vaguely written public indecency statutes to persecute LGBTI people.

There are also well-documented cases of governments that are unwilling or unable to protect LGBTI people from targeted violence at the hands of criminal gangs, for example, or even local police. People fleeing such conditions must be protected as refugees.

UNHCR has released answers to a series of frequently asked questions, on the subject of LGBTI refugees, which you can read here.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert

17 June 2020
Human Rights

A UN expert on Wednesday hailed an historic judgement issued by the United States Supreme Court on 15 June that firing a person on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is unlawful.

Unite against hate and violence targeting LGBTI people: UN officials

16 May 2020
Human Rights

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for people everywhere to support the right to live free and equal, in line with his message for the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, observed on Sunday.