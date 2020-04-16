 

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 poses increased hunger risk for hundreds of millions

WFP/Saikat Mojumder
A child receiving food in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. COVID-19 risks undermining efforts to reduce hunger.
16 April 2020
Health

Before the COVID-19 coronavirus began spreading around the world, hunger and malnourishment was already a major challenge for hundreds of millions of people. Now, there are serious concerns that the pandemic will make it harder for humanitarian organizations, including UN agencies, to reach them.

A mother and child in north-eastern Syria, where there is deep concern about the potential impact of COVID-19 amidst the ongoing conflict., by WFP/Alan Ali

The World Food Programme (WFP), the UN’s food-assistance agency, points out that every major outbreak in recent memory (notably Ebola, SARS and MERS), has had a negative impact on food security, and experts are warning that, if COVID-19 gets a foothold in countries with fragile health systems and weak social safety nets, the current pandemic will have a similar effect.

The virus has proved to be especially deadly for those who already have underlying health problems, and this is also likely to include those suffering the effects of chronic hunger and malnourishment: Around 20 per cent of the African population fall into this category.

Click here to read about the five major threats that COVID-19 poses to global food security, highlighted by WFP.
 

 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Syria coronavirus threat sparks broad UN containment effort

14 April 2020
Health

The United Nations and its partners are doing their utmost to support a comprehensive, multi-pronged effort to stem the impact of COVID-19 in Syria, where the viral disease has claimed the lives of two people, sickened 23 others and presented epic challenges for ensuring the smooth delivery of life-saving assistance.

COVID-19: Major airlift operation, part of wider UN supply chain effort, reaches ‘most vulnerable’ African nations

14 April 2020
Humanitarian Aid

The first of the UN’s “Solidarity Flights” carrying urgently needed medical equipment to Africa, has arrived in Addis Ababa, agencies said on Tuesday, part of a UN-wide initiative to ensure life-saving medical supplies get to where they are needed in the battle against COVID-19. 