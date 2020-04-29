 

COVID-19: Act now to avert ‘hunger catastrophe’ for millions missing out on school meals

© UNICEF/Kaliyev
A 9-year-old girl eats lunch at a primary school in Turkestan city, Kazakhstan.
29 April 2020
Culture and Education

With classrooms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two UN agencies are urging governments to act now to shore up the futures of the 370 million children worldwide who depend on school meals.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) fear these young lives will suffer devastating nutritional and health consequences as a result of the crisis.

“For millions of children around the world, the meal they get at school is the only meal they get in a day. Without it, they go hungry, they risk falling sick, dropping out of school and losing their best chance of escaping poverty”, said David Beasley, the WFP Executive Director.

“We must act now to prevent the health pandemic from becoming a hunger catastrophe and to ensure that no one is left behind.”

School as a safety net

School meals are particularly critical for girls, according to the two partners. Some parents in poor countries will send their daughter to school based on the promise of her getting a meal there. This in turn allows girls to escape domestic drudgery or even forced early marriage.

School is also more than a place of learning, as children in poor countries often benefit from health services delivered there, such as vaccinations and de-worming.

“For many children it is a lifeline to safety, health services and nutrition”, said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.

“Unless we act now – by scaling up lifesaving services for the most vulnerable children – the devastating fallout caused by COVID-19 will be felt for decades to come.”

Looking to the future

WFP and UNICEF are working with governments to support children now out of school, in line with a recent report from the UN Secretary-General which highlighted the pandemic’s impact on school meals, which are often the only reliable daily intake children can expect to receive.

They are providing children in nearly 70 countries with take-home rations, vouchers or cash transfers as an alternative.

Coronavirus Portal & News Updates

Readers can find information and guidance on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from the UN, World Health Organization and UN agencies here. For daily news updates from UN News, click here.

In the coming months, the UN agencies will also assist governments in ensuring that children will benefit from school meals and health programmes when classrooms re-open, thus providing an incentive for parents to send their children back to school.

However, the partners will need $600 million to carry out this work, which initially will focus on 10 million children in 30 low-income or fragile countries.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Millions more children at risk with immunization services disrupted amid COVID-19 pandemic 

26 April 2020
Health

Last year, over 13 million children received no vaccines at all, and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is calling on governments to step up, warning disrupting immunization services amid the COVID-19 pandemic could leave even more of the world’s most marginalized children without access to life-saving vaccines. 

UN chief calls for greater protection for children caught up in COVID-19 crisis

16 April 2020
Health

The looming global recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths this year, effectively reversing recent gains in reducing infant mortality, a new UN report issued on Thursday has revealed.