Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

Human activity a major factor in spreading pests and disease

Some 40 per cent of crops are lost to pests and disease every year, says FAO, leaving millions facing hunger. Human activity, including man-made climate change, is a major factor in the losses.

Our actions are reducing biodiversity and creating conditions where pests can thrive; and the growth of international travel and trade, which has tripled in volume in the last decade, means that pests and diseases can quickly spread around the world, causing great damage to native plants and the environment.

“Plants provide the core basis for life on Earth and they are the single most important pillar of human nutrition”, said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu at the launch, “but healthy plants are not something that we can take for granted”.

Healthy plants are not something that we can take for granted - Qu Dongyu, Director-General, FAO

Prevention better than cure

Mr. Qu pointed out that, as with human or animal health, prevention in plant health is better, and far more cost-effective, than cure: plant pests and diseases are often impossible to eradicate once they have established themselves and managing them is time consuming and expensive.