Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, that not all allegations have been fully verified, and many are in the preliminary assessment phase, with just one of the 38 allegations substantiated through an investigation, and eight pending further investigation by Member States.

Additionally, two allegations were found to not be substantiated, while 16 cases are in the process of being investigated. Of those, 14 are under preliminary assessment to determine if there is sufficient information for them to remain active. Two allegations, meanwhile, remain under review as limited information has been provided, and four have been closed.

In total, 43 victims have come forward with allegations. Of those, 19 are women, 10 are girls, and 10 females of unknown age. There is one male, two boys, and one unknown victim, whose gender has not been identified.

Of the allegations, 12 are categorized as sexual abuse, “actual or threatened physical intrusion of a sexual nature, whether by force or under unequal or coercive conditions,” as defined by the UN.

Nineteen cases were considered sexual exploitation, meaning, “any actual or attempted abuse of position of vulnerability, differential power or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, profiting monetarily, socially or politically from the sexual exploitation of another.”

Another 10 allegations have been categorized as “other,” while two are of unknown nature, Mr. Dujarric reported.