 

FROM THE FIELD: Argentina Preserving Pristine Forests

© Fucundo Luque
An Argentinian yacare caiman, in Misiones, in north-east Argentina. (file)
22 August 2019
Thousands of species of animals and plants which are indigenous to a vast forest in Argentina could be saved thanks to a partnership between the United Nations and the South American country.
 

The Iguazú Falls in Misiones, north-east Argentina, part of the Paranaense Forest.(file) © Fucundo Luque

The Paranaense Forest which has been designated as a biodiversity hotspot is under threat from the expansion of agriculture, despite already suffering a loss of 95 per cent of its land area over the past 120 years.

The plan, has been developed by UN-REDD, a UN body which focuses on reducing harmful gas emissions caused by deforestation. It has been working with the Argentinian authorities to establish sustainable forest management practices which will support local indigenous communities and reduce deforestation.

It’s part of Argentina’s national commitment to reducing global emissions and preserving forests.

Read more here how the pristine Paranaense Forest in the Misiones region of Argentina is being protected.
 

 

