 

UN chief condemns terrorist attacks in Kenya and Somalia

Photo: TASS/UN DPI
Secretary-General António Guterres.
16 June 2019
Peace and Security

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, condemned on Sunday the attack that took place on Saturday in Wajir County, Kenya, in which at least eight police officers were killed when their car struck an improvised explosive device (IED), and the car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, in which at least eight people were killed. 

Dozens were injured in both terrorist acts, claimed by the armed group Al-Shabaab, which is particularly active in Eastern Africa. 

In Kenya, attack followed the kidnapping of three Kenyan police reservists in Wajir County on Friday.
 
UN chief Guterres expressed solidarity and “his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the Governments and people of Kenya and Somalia” and he wished “a quick recovery to the injured”. 
 
 

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

22 May 2019
Peace and Security

Despite Somalia’s persistent security threats, recurrent political crises, capacity constraints and the difficulties in navigating political obstacles to its reform agenda, the Horn of Africa country remains on a “positive trajectory,” the UN Security Council was told on Wednesday.

Service and Sacrifice: Ugandan 'Blue Helmets' support UN efforts to bring peace to Somalia

18 April 2019
Peace and Security

A contingent of 530 Ugandan “Blue Helmets” (63 women, 467 men) is playing a crucial role in the United Nations’ efforts to help bring peace and stability to Somalia. They make up the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU, that is tasked with protecting UN compounds in Mogadishu in order to assist the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) to carry out their mandate. 