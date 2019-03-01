 

UN chief urges Somalis not to be ‘deterred’ by latest deadly terror attack

1 March 2019
Peace and Security

The Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday that he “strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attacks” that took place in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Thursday local time, which reportedly killed more than 20 people, with scores injured.

According to news reports, all three gunmen from the al-Shabab extremist group, who fought for hours against Somali Government special forces, were killed, after taking over a building in the centre of the capital. Reports say it was the longest siege by the group since it was forced out of Mogadishu in 2011. 

The terrorists set off two car bombs that killed more than 20 and injured around 80 others. One detonated by a hotel patronized by government officials and the other near the home of Appeals Court Chief Judge Abshir Omar, news reports said.

Mr. Guterres extends his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, wished “a swift recovery to those injured” and commended “the response of the Somali emergency services to the bombings.”

The Secretary-General trusts that “Somalis will not be deterred by such violence from pursuing a peaceful and prosperous future” and reiterated the UN’s support and solidarity with the people and Government of Somalia.

In a tweet, the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) also strongly condemned "last night's twin bomb explosions", saying "no political agenda can be served by violent extremism". 

