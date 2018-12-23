Mogadishu bombings a ‘cowardly assault’ on Somalis’ right to peace – UN envoy

In a statement, Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, said that the attacks “signify another cowardly assault against the people of Somalia and their inherent right to live in peace and dignity.”

“We urge the Somali authorities to spare no effort in fighting the agents of violent extremism who bear responsibility for this heinous crime,” he added.

At least 20 people are reported to have died in the twin attacks, the responsibility for which was claimed by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, according to UNSOM.

The first of the attacks occurred at a checkpoint near Mogadishu’s National Theatre. Among the fatalities was a Somali journalist with the London-based Universal TV network. Soldiers are also said to have died.

In the statement, Mr. Haysom also extended his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and wished the injured a full recovery.

