UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres underscored that deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law.

“In the run up to the parliamentary elections on 20 October, the Secretary-General urges all parties to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process by creating a safe environment for political candidates to campaign and for citizens to exercise their right to assemble and vote,” added the statement.

According to media reports, at least 22 people died and more than 35 wounded when a bomb went off at an election campaign rally in Takhar province in north-eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, and at least two individuals, including a child, were killed in a separate attack on a candidate’s office in Herat, western Afghanistan.

In the statement, the UN chief also extended his deepest sympathies to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.