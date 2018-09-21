Guterres hails late Viet Nam President as ‘Friend of the United Nations’

“He presents his deepest sympathies to the President’s family and to the Government and people of Viet Nam,” Mr. Dujarric said.

According to media reports, the 61-year-old died in a military hospital in Hanoi from a "serious illness” despite the efforts of domestic and international doctors.

“A friend of the United Nations and an important promoter of Viet Nam’s development, President Quang will be long remembered in his country and beyond,” he concluded.