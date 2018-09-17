UN chief concerned over havoc of Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines

According to news reports, dozens have been killed; some of them buried by landslides, while sheltering from the storm.

The super typhoon that slammed into the northern Philippine province of Luzon on Saturday, reportedly continued a path of destruction across southern China on Sunday, into Monday.

The statement issued by the UN Spokesperson, extends the UN chief’s condolences to the families of the victims, while commending “the leadership of the national and provincial authorities, for their preparedness efforts and response to the needs of the affected communities.”

Media reports say at least 60 have died across the Philippines, and rescuers are digging through the mud following a landslide in Itogon, where at least 32 were killed, and many more are missing, presumed dead. There were several deaths reported in the Chinese province of Guangdong, due to falling trees.

“The United Nations system in-country is already working to support the government-led response efforts and stands ready to scale up assistance as requested,” concluded the statement issued on behalf of Mr. Guterres.