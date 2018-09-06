UN chief ‘looks forward’ to progress on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula

“The Secretary-General commends the continued momentum and efforts by both Koreas to further trust-building and reconciliation, in line with the Panmunjom Declaration,” his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement released on Thursday.

Mr. Dujarric added that the UN chief “looks forward to further progress at the inter-Korean summit later this month towards sustainable peace, security, and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.”

According to news reports, the Republic of Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said that Mr. Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea (formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or DPRK) from 18-20 September, to discuss denuclearization measures – marking the first time that the North Korean leader has offered a potential timeline for fully dismantling his country's nuclear weapons programme.